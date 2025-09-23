Bengals Release Statement Following Passing of Former Running Back Rudi Johnson
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45. TMZ reported the news on Tuesday morning. The Bengals released a statement from owner Mike Brown on Johnson's passing.
"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," said Bengals president Mike Brown. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."
The cause of death was suicide, as first reported by TMZ.
"We're told he had been recently struggling with mental health issues and the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome," TMZ noted. "The family source says before his death, Johnson was doing everything he could to help people on and off the field ... and that's what mattered most to him."
The Bengals selected Johnson in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft. He went on to run for 5,742 yards over seven seasons with Cincinnati. Johnson helped the Bengals finish 11-5 and win the AFC North in 2005. He ran for a career-high 1,458 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Johnson's 1,458 rushing yards is still a club record.
