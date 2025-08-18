Bengals Reportedly Bringing in Free Agent Guard For Visit
CINCINNATI — Free agent guard help may be on the way quickly for the Bengals. FOX Sports insider Jordan Schults reported this week that the team is hosting Dalton Risner on a visit tomorrow.
Risner has been interested in playing for the Bengals this offseason and now gets to see what they have to offer.
The 29-year-old appeared in 10 games for Minnesota last season due to injury after appearing in 15-plus outings per season since entering the league in 2019.
He notched a 67 overall Pro Football Focus grade last season on 537 snaps, including a career-high 76.2 pass-blocking grade. PFF projects him to sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal as he approaches his age-30 season. Risner hasn't been elite as a right guard by any means, but he has sported a palatable floor snap-to-snap.
The visit comes at a time when Cincinnati is very thin at guard; both Cordell Volson and Cody Ford are banged up entering Monday night's game against Washington, same with other interior players in Devin Cochran and Matt Lee.
"I think that’s still a work in progress, to see how it all shakes out, who ends up where," Taylor said over the weekend about the guard hierarchy. "A lot of guys have battled through injuries, so you’re missing guys for a couple of days. You’re missing a guy for a game. So I think we have to continue to work through that and see how it shakes out."
Risner could immediately be Cincinnati's best guard on the roster if he signs.
