Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Wants One Thing to Stop Ahead of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr sat down with Bengals stars Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase recently and got a funny admission out of Chase in the feature story.
Cincinnati's top playmaker is most well-known for his Griddy touchdown dance, but he's sick of getting asked to do it all the time and "is not a circus animal."
Chase has done plenty of touchdown celebrations during his first four NFL seasons. He has 46 touchdown receptions, which ranks fifth in team history. He had 17 touchdown grabs last season and is only 20 scores away from tying Chad Johnson for the most in Bengals history.
Chase has had to Griddy a lot, which makes his stance completely fair.
He also admitted that Higgins is a better dancer than he is. The two have become best friends over the years in Cincinnati, and it showed throughout the story.
“Tee will dance at the club,” Chase said to Orr. “Tee is a dancer, and women love dancers. I don’t know what the heck that is [referring to a dance Higgins tried to teach him]. I don’t judge, bro.”
The two highlighted their weekly "Taco Tuesdays" trips to a local Mexican spot in town. It's a perk of living in a city like Cincinnati, where fans come up to the duo every now and then at these dinners, but mostly leave them free to bond.
They just signed their extensions as a pair this offseason, and the relationship is only strengthening more with each passing season. The Bengals took Higgins in the 2020 NFL Draft and added Chase a year later. They're arguably the best wide receiver duo on the NFL.
