Tee Higgins Partners With Restaurant Chain For 2025 Christmas Bike Giveaway
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins brought some Christmas cheer to kids in the Tri-State area this week. The Bengals star wide receiver teamed up with Raising Cane's Restaurant for his annual bike giveaway.
Higgins donated 100 bikes to kids in the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, which works to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring & productive citizens.
It all went down this week at the Boy & Girls Club center in Newport, Kentucky.
This has been a consistent effort all decade from Raising Cane's. Higgins also hosted this event last December.
"Now in its sixth consecutive year, Raising Cane’s is bringing holiday cheer on two wheels, teaming up with youth organizations and special guests like Higgins to surprise kids with brand new bikes and helmets," A press release stated."The tradition began when Raising Cane’s owner and founder, Todd Graves, wanted to share the same joy he felt getting a bike on Christmas morning. After gifting a total of 2,500 bikes last year, Cane’s is kicking it up a gear with more than 4,000 bikes and helmets rolling out nationwide this season."
The star receiver brought the holiday cheer on wheels.
