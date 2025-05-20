Bengals Star Joe Burrow Expresses Desire to Represent Team USA in 2028 Olympics
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wants to play flag football in the 2028 Olympics. He's officially eligible to participate.
NFL owners approved a resolution to allow players to participate in flag football in the 2028 Olympic Games on Tuesday. All 32 owners voted for the measure to be passed.
That means Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and any other players on the roster that want to participate are allowed to try out for the team.
"I'd love to. I'd love to. That's an exciting opportunity," Joe Burrow said when asked if he'd want to participate in the Olympics. "I'm not entirely sure how that would work out with training camp and all of our obligations here. That's not my forte. But that's something I would like to do for sure."
The 2028 Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles from July 14-30. This is the first time flag football will be included in the games.
Only one player from each team is eligible to participate. That means Burrow won't be throwing to Chase or Higgins, but every player is eligible to try out.
“I think the more NFL players that you have on the roster, the more people are going to want to tune in and watch," Burrow said. "I guess that's a decision that they have to make, but I'd love to see all of our guys out there, yeah.”
That means Burrow could be battling Chase and other teammates for a roster spot. It also means Chase could be battling Justin Jefferson and other top players for a spot on the team.
