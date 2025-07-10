Bengals Star Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Multiple Key Stats
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL in multiple passing categories last season, including yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43).
Pro Football Focus believes he'll do it again.
They released their projections for the 2025 season. Burrow is projected to lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns for a second consecutive year. Jayden Daniels is projected to lead the league in rushing yards and Jalen Hurts is projected to lead all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns.
Burrow completed a career-high 70.6% of his passes last season. His yards and touchdowns both set Bengals franchise records.
If Burrow puts up similar numbers this season, it's reasonable to think that the Bengals will make the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Cincinnati finished 9-8, but had to win five-straight games to finish with a winning record.
"If I had played even better we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in," Burrow said in May. I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than I did last year then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else."
His goal is simple: find a way to win.
"Stats are going to fluctuate year in and year out," Burrow said. "Maybe I have a better statistical year and maybe I don't. I'm not really too worried about that. Try to come out and win games, do what I can to win games, be better as a quarterback and as a player. I think that's attainable. That's the goal year in and year out, just try to get better."
Bengals training camp is set to begin on Wednesday, July 23. For a complete schedule, go here.
