'A Real Step Backward' - Bengals Unhappy After Hamilton County Made Big Change During Stadium Talks
CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Hamilton County last month with the stadium lease deadline quickly approaching.
It sounded like both the Bengals and Hamilton County were comfortable with the agreement and could move forward ahead of the June 30 deadline, but things took a major step back this week.
County commissioners voted at their meeting on May 15 to replace attorney Tom Gabelman. He's represented the county for the better part of three decades, which includes stadium discussions and other projects.
How do the Bengals feel about the move?
"A real step backward," Aaron Herzig told Erin Glynn of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The concern is that we're changing horses with 45 days left. The race is almost over, and we're changing horses, and that raises a real concern about the county's seriousness in getting a deal done."
Herzig also added that the move to replace Gabelman "seemed inconsistent" with the memorandum of understanding that was agreed to in April.
The Bengals and Hamilton County have until June 30 to come to an agreement on a new stadium deal. The team has a two-year option they can exercise prior to that deadline as well.
It's unclear if a deal is going to get done. There seemed to be plenty of positive momentum a few weeks ago, but that momentum appears to have come to a halt in recent days.
