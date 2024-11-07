Breakout in Baltimore? Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton Will Get Chance to Rebound on Thursday Night vs Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton will play on Thursday night against the Ravens, a source confirms.
The decision comes just four days after the Bengals made him inactive for their Week 9 win over the Raiders.
Burton was going to be the Bengals' No. 2 receiver in Week 9, but he missed Saturday's walkthrough and that led to him being inactive.
"Yeah, Jermaine was a big part of the plan. And as the week unfolded, there was a lot of positive things people were saying about him. It was all true. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the 41-24 win. And then late in the week, we just got to handle all of our business the right way. And so I can sit here and say it was a difficult decision to make him inactive, but it was absolutely the right decision."
Taylor made it clear that they planned on playing Burton against the Ravens. The good news is they built an entire game plan with him involved last week. While there were tweaks, they can go back to it on Thursday night against the Ravens.
"Just gotta be better," Burton said multiple times when asked about the situation.
The 23-year-old will get his chance on Thursday night. The Bengals enter with a 4-5 record and they're facing one of the best teams in the NFL. They need a win. Will the rookie help fill the void on offense with Tee Higgins out?
Burton will be one of four active wide receivers, with tight end Mike Gesicki expected to also have a big role in the passing game.
Burton is expected to see his fair share of snaps with Ja'Marr Chase leading the way and Gesicki, Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin also in the mix.
Taylor is giving Burton another chance. We'll see if he can take advantage of it.
