Zac Taylor Addresses Jermaine Burton's Inactive Status Against Raiders
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor addressed Jermaine Burton's status on Sunday following the Bengals 41-24 win over Las Vegas. The rookie was a healthy scratch after reportedly not showing up for Saturday's walkthrough.
Burton has played 49 snaps this season and Taylor is adamant Cincinnati wants to help him be the best player he can be with this team.
"Yeah, Jermaine was a big part of the plan," Taylor noted. "And as the week unfolded, there was a lot of positive things people were saying about him. It was all true. And then late in the week, we just got to handle all of our business the right way. And so I can sit here and say it was a difficult decision to make him inactive, but it was absolutely the right decision, with all the information we had. And he's a guy who's going to have, I think, a really good career here, and we're going to support him, and he wants to help us win and do things the right way.
"Today was just a necessary step we had to make, but we're going to get him back in the fold and keep him moving along and becoming a pro. And there's a lot of things to love about Jermaine, so his best days are in front of him, and we're gonna make sure he achieves that.
Cincinnati's offense didn't need him to execute at a high level on Sunday, with Joe Burrow playing one of his best NFL games en route to the blowout. Still, getting Burton to buy into his opportunity would be ideal facing a quick turnaround for Thursday's game against Baltimore.
Taylor did not go into details about why he was ultimately inactive following the no-show report this weekend.
"I still think that his best days are ahead of him," Taylor concluded. "We're going to help him get there and he wants it for himself. We want it for him as well. Sometimes you have to do things that are like what we did to help him get to that next part and he understands that and we're going to help him get there."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'We're Better Than That' - Bengals Defense Points to Third-Down Woes Against Eagles, But It's an Old Issue
'We Called It, and It Happened' - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Laments Game-Changing Fourth-and-1 Call
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow Lays Out Record Bengals Likely Need Down Back Half of Season
Zac Taylor Confident in Bengals Season Hopes Following Eagles Loss: 'Better Than What Our Record Indicates'
Film Breakdown: Why Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson is One of NFL's Best Pass Rushers
'This One's For Keeps' - Twins Chase and Sydney Brown Brace For Impact Sunday When the Bengals Face the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles
Stat of the Jay: Ja'Marr Chase Trying To Do Something Only One Bengals Player Has Accomplished
Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home
Watch: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Chat After Bengals Win Over Browns
Scheming Up a Score: Bengals Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons Carves Path for Charlie Jones' 100-Yard TD
Injury Update: What We Know About Bengals Safety Geno Stone
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Posts Milestones While Stepping Up Big In Second Consecutive Road Victory
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast