Former NFL O-Lineman Says Ja'Marr Chase is a Perfect Fit With Burrow and the Bengals

Former NFL Offensive Lineman Says Ja'Marr Chase is a Perfect Fit With Joe Burrow and the Bengals
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of debate about what the Bengals should do with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former Cincinnati greats like Anthony Munoz, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Tim McGee all think they should take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
Meanwhile Cris Collinsworth and plenty of other analysts believe LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the best option at No. 5.
Former NFL offensive lineman and film expert Brian Baldinger gave his thoughts on the fifth pick on Wednesdsay.
"You have to maximize that fifth selection in the draft," Baldinger said on NFL Network. " If Anthony Munoz was available, I'd say go grab him, but I don't believe he's there. I think you reunite him (Joe Burrow) with Ja'Marr Chase if he's there... Tyler Boyd in the slot. Tee Higgins looks like a really good No. 2 and go get yourself a dog at the 'X' position and let Ja'Marr Chase do what he did at LSU. I think he's gonna be a tantalizing figure in Cincinnati for a long time and he may help the protection because I think Joe Burrow's going to be able to get the ball out of his hands faster when the receivers get open quicker."
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
This isn't the first time Baldinger praised Chase this offseason. He thinks the 21-year-old is the best wide receiver in this draft class.
Will Chase land in Cincinnati? We'll get our answer on Thursday night.
For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final Mock Draft of 2021
Falcons Planning to Take Top Playmaker in 2021 NFL Draft
Ja'Marr Chase Has Lofty Goals For Rookie Season
Bucky Brooks Weighs in on the Ja'Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell Debate
Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down
NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green
Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5
Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate
OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2
Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft
Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor
Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts
Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft
Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards
Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery
Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals