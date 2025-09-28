Chad Johnson Suggests Bengals Should Make Trade for Star Quarterback
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals star wide receiver Chad Johnson chimed in on the current quarterback situation with Joe Burrow on injured reserve.
Burrow is expected to miss at least three months after undergoing toe surgery. Jake Browning took over at quarterback last week. He'll start again on Monday night against the Broncos, but Johnson floated out the possibility of the Bengals trading for Giants signal-caller Russell Wilson.
"Moon balls to Chase and Higgins?" Johnson asked on X.
Wilson was recently benched by the Giants for first round rookie Jaxson Dart. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network believes the veteran could get dealt before the trade deadline.
"The Giants are likely to consider such a move for the right price," Rapoport wrote. "Wilson has been a solid team leader since signing with New York this offseason, quickly emerging as QB1 and having an impressive spring and summer."
Johnson was responding to the report. It seems unrealistic at the moment, but Wilson has a reasonable contract ($2.2 million remaining for this season), plenty of experience and could give any quarterback room in the NFL a boost.
The veteran completed 65-of-110 passes (59.1%) for 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts for the Giants this season. We wrote about his fit in Cincinnati earlier this week. He would be an ideal addition to a quarterback room that is shallow behind Browning.
If the Bengals traded for Wilson in the near future, he could learn the offense and be ready to start if Browning falters or suffers an injury.
Browning has thrown five interceptions in six quarters. The Bengals have matchups with some of the NFL's best defenses over the next few weeks. They play the Broncos on Monday night, followed by the Lions and Packers.
"Everyone has to be able to do their job to make his job as easy as possible. Gotta do a great job protecting the football," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "That’s his (Browning's) No. 1 priority. He’s already done a great job with the plan. He’s had a couple days head start. I think he’s in a really good place there. Really good communication with him. I feel like we’re in a great spot right now."
Wilson throwing deep passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is unrealistic, but it could happen—especially if Browning continues to struggle with turnovers.
Check out Johnson's tweet below:
-----
