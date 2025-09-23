Bengals Should Make Major Trade to Bolster Key Weakness With Joe Burrow Injured
CINCINNATI — The Giants benched former Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of first round rookie Jaxson Dart on Tuesday.
Does that mean Wilson is available in a trade? Would the Bengals consider dealing for the 10-time Pro Bowler?
They should.
Cincinnati struggled in Jake Browning's first start of the season against the Vikings in Week 3. Browning threw two interceptions, including a pick six and the Bengals lost 48-10. It was the worst loss (38 points) in franchise history.
While Browning will and should start this week in Denver, it doesn't hurt to have options. The Bengals should absolutely kick the tires on a trade for Wilson. If they can bring in the Super Bowl Champion for a sixth or seventh round pick, then it would give their quarterback room a major boost with Joe Burrow injured and expected to be out until late December.
The Bengals would only acquire $2.2 million in new salary ($1.6 million guaranteed) if they traded for Wilson. That's a backup quarterback salary.
His salary, experience and physical talent make this a no-brainer for the Bengals. Maybe he ends up starting, but he's also an ideal backup behind Browning.
Wilson is proven. He's still capable of having big games and would be able to get the ball to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals' weapons.
If Browning struggles, then the Bengals would have another option to turn to. If Browning gets hurt, then they'd have a veteran that could step in on offense.
Why Trade For Wilson?
It's simple: He's better than what the Bengals have behind Browning.
Wilson completed 65-of-110 passes (59.1%) for 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts for the Giants this season. He could come in, learn the offense and bolster their depth at the most important position in sports.
"I feel very confident in Jake," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "Jake has proven his caliber in this league and he can help us win football games and contend for all the things we want to contend for."
Brett Rypien is Browning's backup at the moment. The Bengals also signed Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad last week.
Adding Wilson would make a lot of sense for a team trying to do anything and everything they can to stay in the playoff hunt until Burrow is ready to play. Wilson makes them a better team.
Do you agree? Disagree? Vote in the poll below:
