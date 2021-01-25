NewsAll Bengals+
Chiefs Favored Over Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

The Chiefs beat the Bucs in Week 12
CINCINNATI — The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only two teams left standing following an unprecedented 2020 NFL Season. 

They'll play in Super Bowl LV with a World Championship on the line. 

The Buccaneers won three straight road games en route to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2002. They beat Green Bay 31-26 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. 

The Bucs are the first team in NFL history that will get to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. 

Kansas City dismantled Buffalo 38-24 on Sunday night. The reigning champs are just one win away from becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl winner since the Patriots did it in the 2003-04 seasons. 

The Chiefs opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers according to BetOnline. The betting line briefly dropped to 3, but quickly shifted back to 3.5. 

The over/under for the game is 56.5. 

Kansas City beat Tampa Bay 27-24 in Week 12. The game wasn't as close as the score would indicate. Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill helped the Chiefs take two separate 17-point leads. The Bucs scored twice in the fourth quarter to make the final tally look respectable.

Super Bowl LV is on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Chiefs Favored Over Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

