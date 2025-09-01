Cincinnati Bengals Announce Team Captains for 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced their captains for the 2025 season on Monday.
It's no surprise that Joe Burrow is leading the way. Ted Karras and Orlando Brown Jr. are also captains.
Ja'Marr Chase is a captain for the first time in his career. It's good to see, especially after he signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension this offseason.
B.J. Hill, Logan Wilson and Trey Hendrickson are captains for the first time in their respective careers.
The Bengals have high expectations this season and their seven captains are a big reason why.
All seven players have signed multiple contracts (including rookie deals) with the team throughout their tenure. Each player has been on the team for at least three seasons.
Hendrickson started practicing last week after an offseason full of contract talks. His camp and the Bengals came to a compromise to get him on the field. He'll start on Sunday against the Browns.
"I focus on every year like it's the most important year for me and my family. So, this is not something that I'm unfamiliar with going and every season," Hendrickson said. "I think this season in specific I'd like to raise the guys around me up a little bit better than I have in the past. I'm excited to be a better teammate, raise up the standard of what the guys around me are playing at and not only leading with my play but vocalizing what I believe in on the field."
Burrow has been a captain in each of his six seasons with Cincinnati. The Bengals don't have a special teams captain this season.
Check out the official announcement below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast