Cincinnati Bengals Continue to Bolster Trenches, Sign Two Defensive Ends to Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added two intriguing defensive ends to their practice squad on Tuesday when they signed Isaiah Foskey and Myles Cole.
Foskey, 24, was picked in the second round (40th overall) by the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has 25 tackles in 27 career games and appeared in all 17 games for the Saints last season.
He played for Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden at Notre Dame in 2022, finishing with 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The Bengals picked Myles Murphy in the first round (28th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Foskey was picked 12 selections later (40th).
Cole is another intriguing prospect. He posted elite athleticism scores during the pre-draft process, which includes elite size, speed and explosion. He also has a 7-foot, 3-inch wingspan.
He had eight tackles in eight games for Jacksonville last season. He played 135 total defensive snaps. The Jaguars picked him in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By signing Cole and Foskey, the Bengals are adding significant size to their defensive end room. They may just be practice squad players, but both guys can be elevated from the practice squad up to three times each this season.
The Bengals have an intriguing group of talent on their practice squad, which includes two former Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks: Javon Foster and Cole. The Bengals play the Jaguars on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Check out the Bengals' entire practice squad below:
Full 16-Man Practice Squad:
WR: Isaiah Williams, Jordan Moore
OT: Andrew Coker, Javon Foster
OG: Jaxon Kirkland
C: Seth McLaughlin
QB: Brett Rypien
RB: Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton
ED: Isaiah Foskey, Myles Cole
LB: Maema Njongmeta, Joe Giles-Harris
CB: Jalen Davis, Bralyn Lux
S: Russ Yeast
