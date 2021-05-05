Bengals Fall in Latest Power Rankings After Flurry of Offseason Moves

The Bengals' moves weren't enough to move up the list

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed seven unrestricted free agents and added another 10 players in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they fell in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings.

Cincinnati is ranked 30th, despite adding Riley Reiff and Jackson Carman to their offensive line room and taking a playmaker like Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick. They were 28th before free agency and the draft.

Here's what the MMQB staff wrote about the Bengals:

Points in poll: 34

Highest-place vote: 24 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (5)

Post-SB rank: 28

Season result: 4–11–1, fourth in AFC North

SI draft grade: C+ Joe Burrow lobbied for Ja’Marr Chase, and he got him. It’ll be fun to see how Burrow improves in his sophomore season, despite injury rehab hindering his first pro offseason.

The Bengals have a lot to prove, but they certainly have more talent than they had a year ago. The offensive and defensive lines should both take a step forward. Their wide receivers should be even better and more explosive.

Unfortunately for them, they're going to have to show people that they can win games. They aren't going to get the benefit of the doubt after posting a 6-25-1 record over the past two seasons.

