New Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Worked on 'The Mixon' in College at Michigan

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Michigan running back Chris Evans in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday. The 23-year-old was surprised when the call came from a 513 area code.

"I really didn't expect it at all," Evans said. I had a 10 minute call with the coach. If you gave me 20 guesses I wouldn't have guessed that I would be in Cincinnati."



The Bengals had their eye on Evans ever since his impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. He wowed offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and the rest of the staff.

While he wasn't expected to land in Cincinnati, Evans has been studying Bengals running back Joe Mixon for quite some time. He's worked on a specific move that Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh named "The Mixon."

"Our running coach even calls this move 'The Mixon,' so we practice that almost every other day and watching film he doesn't look like he tries to do it, it's just natural," Evans said. "Being around him and being able to pick his brain and see what's coming, see what I can get better at and improve my game."

What exactly is "The Mixon?" Well, Evans may have to show us when he gets to Cincinnati.

"The Mixon" is like a patient steps where your feet are staggered," he said. "I can't explain it, I gotta show you, but it's kinda like being patient while gaining ground at the same time."

Mixon is known for his patient running style. It's safe to say that the Bengals star running back will take the young rookie under his wing and show him how to properly execute "The Mixon."

