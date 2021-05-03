Former NFL Star Praises Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals chose to reunite Joe Burrow with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase, 21, finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns with Burrow at LSU in 2019.

The Bengals clearly thought that giving their young quarterback would benefit from the addition of a game changing wide receiver. Former NFL star and current analyst Nate Burleson thinks it was a great move.

"I was not expecting Ja'Marr Chase to land in Cincinnati," Burleson said. "But now you look at Joe Burrow and him connecting with a guy that he's familiar with. And then you add the fact that Burrow and Tee Higgins were fantastic last year. Joe Mixon at running back. All of a sudden, man, you look at the Cincinnati Bengals offense, they can compete with the best of them... I feel like they weren't think about the AFC North. I believe that they were think about the AFC. They went for Chase because they were thinking about going up against Patrick Mahomes and why not? If you're going to swing, swing big."

It's an interesting theory from Burleson, who interviewed Chase before the draft. The top teams have to be able to score 30 points regularly in today's NFL. If Chase is the game breaker that most people think he is, then the Bengals' offense has a chance to be one of the best in the league.

A trio of Chase Higgins and Tyler Boyd with Mixon in the backfield is going to be tough to contain, especially with Cincinnati's recent additions in the offensive line room.

