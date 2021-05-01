Bengals Bolster O-Line By Taking ECU OT D'Ante Smith in 2021 NFL Draft

Cincinnati has used their last five selections on offensive and defensive linemen

CINCINNATI — After adding a trio of defensive lineman with their last three draft picks, the Bengals went another route at the end of the fourth round.

Cincinnati selected ECU offensive tackle D'Ante Smith with the 139th overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft. Smith was Dane Brugler's 11th ranked offensive tackle in this class.

He made 30 career starts at ECU, including 29 at left tackle. He was a wrestler in high school and had an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl after missing most of his senior year due to a concussion and knee surgery. Prior to the injury he made 26 straight starts.

"I'm a lineman," Smith said. "I feel like I can play any position, but I feel like I play tackle best."

Smith was 89th on Brugler's big board, which makes him a solid value pick at the end of round four.

"Smith needs to sharpen his technique, but he is an ascending offensive line prospect with intriguing tools (feet, length, flexibility) and upside to grow into a full-time NFL starter," Brugler wrote.

Smith's 85-inch wingspan and 35-inch arms are a big reason why the Bengals believe he can be a tackle in the pros. A lot of the tackle prospects in this draft had shorter arms and looked more like NFL guards. Smith doesn't fall under that category.

The Bengals added defensive end Cam Sample, LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin and Smith with their three fourth round picks. They still have four more selections (two sixth rounders) at their disposal.

Cincinnati has used their last five selections on offensive and defensive linemen

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



-----

You May Also Like:

LSU Reunion: Bengals Take BIG Tyler Shelvin in Round Four

Bengals Bolster Pass Rush With Cam Sample in Fourth Round

Former Bengals Coach Has HIGH Praise for Jackson Carman

Here are the Top Players the Bengals May Target on Day Three of the NFL Draft

Bengals Receive Mixed Grades on Day Two of NFL Draft

Willie Anderson Gives Stamp of Approval on Bengals 2nd Rounder Jackson Carman

Analyst Praises Bengals' Second-Round Pick Jackson Carman

Bengals Get Defensive, Take Edge Rusher Joseph Ossai From Texas

Watch: Joseph Ossai is a human highlight reel

Bengals Second Round Selection Jackson Carman Earns Big-Time Praise

Bengals Take Offensive Lineman Jackson Carman is Second Round

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Super Fan

Passing on Penei: Here's Why Ja'Marr Chase Was the Right Pick

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Emotional Letter From Parents

Here's What National Analysts Are Saying About the Ja'Marr Chase Pick

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

Watch Zac Taylor's Call With Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players React to Team Taking Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Get To Know New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase



Ja'Marr Chase Has BIG Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Watch: Film Breakdown of new Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow Throwing and Planting on Left Leg

The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook