Analyst Breaks Down the Bengals' Best Pick and Their Worst Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The dust has settled from the 2021 NFL Draft and most outlets are handing out grades to all 32 teams.

We compiled a list of grades, which you can check out here.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco gave Cincinnati a B-. He also named the Bengals' best and worst draft selections.

"Best pick: Fourth-round defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from LSU will prove to be a steal," Prisco wrote. "He has to keep his weight in check, but he's a big man who can push the pocket and excels against the run." "Worst pick: They traded down, passing on some offensive linemen I liked better, and then took guard/tackle Jackson Carman. That was a questionable move, but they did add picks. Carman will compete for a starting spot at guard." "The skinny: They opted for receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the first round over tackle Penei Sewell, which I wouldn't have done, but I get it. Carman better be good. I did like them drafting edge players in the third and fourth round since they have a nice history of developing edge players from rounds 2-4."

Shelvin being their best pick might be a bit of a surprise to some, but he certainly has the talent to impact the Bengals' run defense. That's even more valuable against AFC North teams like the Ravens and Browns, who both lean on their rushing attack. The Steelers could also get the ground game going this year after selecting Alabama running back Najee Harris in round one.

It's no secret that the Carman pick was the most questionable—based on where he was drafted [46th overall] compared to the national perception. Despite that, it's easy to see why the Bengals like him. He has good size and athleticism. There's no reason why he shouldn't be their starting right guard in 2021.

Prisco gave the Browns a B+, the Ravens a B- and the Steelers a C. Check out all of his grades here.

