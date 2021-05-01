Cincinnati Bengals home
The Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow Continues With Georgia Center Trey Hill

The Bengals continue to add talent in the trenches
CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to give their offensive line a boost in the 2021 NFL Draft and that's exactly what they've done. 

Cincinnati picked Georgia center Trey Hill in the sixth-round (190th overall) on Saturday. 

Hill was Dane Brugler's eighth-ranked center in this class. He was a three-year starter at Georgia. He appeared in 26 straight games for the Bulldogs and has experience at both guard and center. 

Hill joins Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith in the trenches, as the Bengals have selected three offensive lineman so far in this draft with two picks remaining. 

