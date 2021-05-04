Bengals Legend Chad Johnson is Taking His Talents to the Boxing Ring

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Chad Johnson boxed throughout his NFL career to help with his hand-eye coordinator and to stay in shape.

The 43-year-old is putting that talent to the test and will fight in an exhibition match against a celebrity or athlete on June 6 ahead of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul matchup at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Johnson's fight is expected to last four or six rounds. He made the announcement on the I AM ATHLETE Podcast earlier this week.

In the video, Johnson says Mayweather's manager Leonard Ellerbe called and asked if he was interested in the opportunity.

The two knew each other from Ochocinco's NFL days when he would train at Mayweather's boxing club during the offseason. He's expected to make up to $1 million for the fight.

"Everything that I do in life I'm good at—except golf," Johnson said on the podcast.

Johnson spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with the Bengals. He's Cincinnati's all-time leader in receiving yards (10,783), receptions (751) and touchdowns (66).

