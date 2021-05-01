Cincinnati Bengals Pivot From 2021 NFL Draft, Eye Undrafted Free Agents

Get the latest on the Bengals' undrafted free agent signings!

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added 10 players to their roster during the 2021 NFL Draft, including four defensive linemen and three defensive linemen, but the work isn't over.

All 32 NFL teams are in the process of signing undrafted free agents.

This tracker will be updated with the latest signings. Here's the latest:

The Bengals have agreed to terms with Kansas running back Pooka Williams. He ran for nearly 2,200 yards in his first two collegiate seasons. He only appeared in four games in 2020. At 5-9, 175 pounds, Williams' size is a big question mark, but he's certainly talented.

Cincinnati also agreed to terms with Ball State cornerback Antonio Phillips. He appeared in 35 career games and finished with 137 tackles and eight interceptions.

The Bengals also signed TCU tight end Pro Wells, Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman, South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill and Marshall defensive end Darius Hodge.

