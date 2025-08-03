Cincinnati Bengals First Depth Chart Revealed: Key Position Battles Taking Shape
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first official depth chart of the 2025 season ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles.
Joe Burrow was surprisingly listed as the starting quarterback. The same goes for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the other stars on the roster.
So what actually stood out on the Bengals' first official depth chart? Here are a few thoughts:
Cornerbacks
Dax Hill is listed as the starting slot cornerback with Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner II also listed as starters. Josh Newton is listed as Hill's backup in the slot.
We've seen that quartet and DJ Ivey get reps with the first team defense in training camp.
"It's a positive, and it's a long season," defensive coordinator Al Golden said when asked about playing so many different guys on defense. "Particularly this first quarter of the season, it's gonna be hot no matter where we play, so I think it's important that we develop that depth and feel confident in everybody that rolls into the game, that they're gonna play at a really, really high level, give us the effort that we need and do all the little details the way you need them done."
Offensive Line
It's not surprising to see Lucas Patrick listed as the starting right guard, but it's still noteworthy. After spending time at center early in camp with Matt Lee dealing with an injury, Patrick has moved into the starting lineup over the past few days at right guard.
Rookies
Demetrius Knight Jr. and Dylan Fairchild are already listed as starters. It isn't a surprise, but it does show how committed the Bengals are to giving their second and third round picks a real shot to be day one starters.
"He's what we thought he was," Golden said when asked about Knight on Sunday. "Studying a lot, preparing at an elite level. He's a pro's pro. Every day he's the same guy. He's consistently playing at a high level. He's a big man. He's 240 pounds. He can play in the stack, he can play on the edge, he can give you some rushes, so we're excited about it."
Meanwhile, Shemar Stewart is slotted behind Myles Murphy. He's been playing all across the defensive front, which is something the Bengals plan on doing throughout the season.
"I think that's where, whether you agree or disagree, or whatever your philosophy is, or whatever your opinion was of Shemar, that player is rare," Golden said. "Coming out of the draft, somebody that can come off the edge, one play, play in the B gap, two plays later, play in the C gap, set the edge, do multiple things. It's just rare, because you generally get, you know, guys that are 255 and but to get a guy 280 that can do that with that kind of power is rare, and we're excited to have him."
Wide Receiver
The top six wide receivers have been Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton, Charlie Jones and Isaiah Williams. It's no surprise that they're the first sixth on the depth chart.
Check out the full depth chart below. For more Bengals training camp coverage, watch the video below, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
