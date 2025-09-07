Cincinnati Bengals Have Surprising Inactives for Week 1 Matchup vs Cleveland Browns
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Burton is healthy, but Mitch Tinsley has clearly left quite an impression on the coaching staff. Tinsley is one of multiple Bengals players that will be making their team debut on Sunday.
Mike Pennel is officially active. He was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Pennel signed with the Bengals on Monday and will serve as the backup nose tackle.
Defensive tackles McKinnley Jackson and Howard Cross III are both inactive. Jackson was a third round pick last year. Cross is an undrafted rookie that impressed in training camp and made the roster.
Matt Lee, Marco Wilson and Cam Grandy are also inactive.
Lee being inactive means that starting right guard Lucas Patrick will likely serve as the backup center behind Ted Karras. Dalton Risner is active and would slide into the right guard spot if Karras missed any time.
Tinsley Impresses
Tinsley had an impressive training camp and an outstanding preseason game against the Commanders that cemented his spot on the roster. And now he's set to make his Bengals debut.
"Just really day by day proved himself as someone who has earned his spot," head coach Zac Taylor said last month. "It's such a difficult deal for a guy in his position quite frankly. He's a guy that we signed early in the spring/late winter (actually in early February). It wasn't like we drafted him; it wasn't like we went in free agency and signed him to some big deal. He just quietly earned our confidence - the coaching staff, Joe (Burrow), Jake (Browning), the quarterbacks in the room. That's a hard thing to do. We don't have a system here in year seven where you can just walk in the door and right away, 'Here I am, I'm going to compete, I know everything.' He obviously studied on his own. I think (wide receivers coach) Troy (Walters) did a great job with him and every time his number was called, he earned the trust of everybody around him and he continued to make plays. He's worked really hard at his craft. We feel like he's going to be able to help us this season. Credit to him for the summer and the training camp he put together."
Fast Start?
The Bengals play the Browns at 1p.m. ET. They're hoping to win their regular season opener for the first time since 2021 and just the second time in the Taylor era.
