Former Bengals Running Back Joining AFC North Team

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Trayveon Williams is back in the AFC North for a second time this season. The Browns announced they've signed him off the Chargers' practice squad after Jerome Ford's injury. He spent the preseason with Cleveland as well before getting released during the regular season.

Williams played his entire six-year career prior to this season with Cincinnati, tallying 62 carries for 307 rushing yards and 15 catches for 74 yards. The veteran was a stalwart special teamer in his career as a trusted option for coordinator Darrin Simmons (873 career snaps).

Williams signed with the Patriots and Browns before this latest stint in Cleveland. He was on the Cleveland roster in Week 1 when the Bengals beat the Browns 17-16.

Zac Taylor's Bengals are just trying to end the season on a high note and stay mathematically alive in the AFC North title race.

"They're all challenging," Taylor said about each season in general. "Every situation, every season is unique. It's got its own challenges, its own ups and downs. So I just take it week to week, you know? And now we're focused on Baltimore and trying to find a win.

"Really want to win this game, to get ourselves a little bit of momentum before the next one. But every season is a challenge in some ways, even when your record is flipped from what it is now, there are still challenges and adversity you're going to face. And our guys are here for this one. You can feel the energy level is still really good in the building, and I expect them to go play well on Sunday."

Cincinnati's next game is against Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

