Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Top O-Line Prospect Josh Conerly on Visit Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is in Cincinnati visiting the Bengals on Monday according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
The Texans, Saints and Falcons have also brought him in for a visit.
Conerly, 21, is the 23rd ranked player on Dane Brugler's big board.
"Because of the underdeveloped parts of his game, he will put himself in some compromised positions, especially against power rushers, but his recovery balance is exceptional," Brugler wrote. "Overall, Conerly must continue refining his hands and core strength, but he is on the right trajectory and enters the NFL with a promising foundation based on athletic movements and body control. Currently a 'bend, don't break' blocker, he has the talent to become a solid starter early in his NFL career."
The Bengals have the 17th overall pick. Would they take Conerly in the first round?
Schultz seems to think the Oregon star is going to go off the board on day one. He could be a trade down target too if Cincinnati doesn't want to take him at 17th overall.
"Two-year starter whose in-season improvement and performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter make it easier to project his future," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote. "Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run. Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard."
The Bengals would put Conerly at guard as a rookie. If they're confident he can make the transition from tackle right away, then he could be firmly on their board at No. 17 overall.