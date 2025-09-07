Cincinnati Bengals Lose Starting Offensive Lineman to Injury vs Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND — Bengals starting right guard Lucas Patrick suffered a calf injury in Sunday's game against the Browns and is doubtful to return.
Patrick, 32, left the game in the second quarter. He was injured on the Bengals' second possession of the game.
Dalton Risner replaced him at right guard. He was signed by the team 10 days ago.
It's an unfortunate injury for the Bengals and it leaves them shorthanded at multiple spots.
Patrick was the Bengals' backup center behind Ted Karras. Now that he's out, it's unclear who would play center if something happened to Karras.
Watch video of Patrick walking off the field at the top of this article.
Other Notes
The Bengals got off to a hot start on Sunday. Joe Burrow led them on a 12-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that included three third down conversations. It ended with a five-yard touchdown run by Chase Brown. Brown had 29 rushing yards and six receiving yards on the drive. Burrow went 4-for-5 for 38 yards. All four of his passes went to different receivers.
Watch Brown's touchdown here.
