Cincinnati Bengals Practice Highlights: Clips of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, A Pesky Defense and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had an eventful couple of days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday with the defense making a ton of plays.
DJ Turner II was dominant on Thursday and had arguably his best practice ever. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow continues to find Andrei Iosivas for big gains down the field.
It's worth noting that key players including Amarius Mims and Cam Taylor-Britt have been limited. Nothing serious, but head coach Zac Taylor wants to protect his guys at this stage of training camp.
“So sometimes, yeah, we could push a guy through a practice,” Taylor said on Thursday. “But we'll pull them off so that we can get better work with him next week, and Amarius falls in that category.”
Check out clips from Wednesday and Thursday's session at the top of this page, including video of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, a pesky Bengals' defense and more!
For more on the Bengals, check out our camp report from Wednesday here. Jay Morrison also did our Thursday report, which you can read here.
