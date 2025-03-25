Cincinnati Bengals Have Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Oklahoma State Linebacker Nick Martin
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.
The Bears, Saints and Patriots are also expected to bring Martin in for a visit.
The Bengals are in the market for a linebacker with Germaine Pratt's time in Cincinnati likely coming to an end this offseason. Pratt requested a trade last month. The Bengals haven't moved on from the veteran, but he will probably be released if they can't trade him.
Martin is projected to be a day three draft pick. He had a knee injury that limited him last season, but could be a nice addition to the back end of the Bengals' linebacker room.
"Two-year starter who missed a big chunk of the 2024 season with a knee injury. Martin’s career snap experience is relatively low, but his monstrous 2023 production is eye-catching," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He too frequently misreads play design or fails to locate the football, which leads to badly missed run fits. He gets stuck on blocks but has the speed and athleticism to pile up tackles when he stays clean. He can blitz but struggles in coverage, so shining on special teams might be mandatory for Martin to make a team as a backup."
Martin had 140 tackles (16 for loss), six sacks and two interceptions in 2023. He had 47 tackles (eight for loss) last season, but only appeared in five games due to a knee injury.
Martin is a smaller linebacker a 5-11, 221 pounds. That could push him down draft boards. He did run a 4.53 40-yard dash and tested in the 85th percentile among linebackers, despite his size.
Check out Fowler's report and Martin's relative athletic score below:
