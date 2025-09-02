Cincinnati Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of 2025 Season: 'Our Team. Our Time'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Sunday in the 2025 regular season opener.
Cincinnati is hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. They finished each of the past two seasons with a 9-8 record.
They released a hype video to get fans ready for the regular season opener. Check out the transcript and the video below:
Transcript
"Eight months, 246 days, 21 million seconds leads us here," the narrator said. "This city, this team, we don't run from the fight. We come back stronger. We let that fuel us. Because when the noise drowns out, and the lights come on, all that's left is our team.
"Every snap. Every tackle. Every touchdown. For the ones beside us. For the ones who never stopped believing. This is for us. The 2025 Bengals are here. This is our team. This is our time."
Fast Start
The Bengals have started 0-2 in each of the past three seasons. They started the year 0-3 last season.
That has to change if they're going to not only make a playoff run, but re-establish themselves as true Super Bowl contenders.
“I’ve been in since the day the season ended. As soon as our season ended, and we weren’t in the playoffs, 'OK. Fresh start, let’s go get it.,'" Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "I think immediately guys got to work for the spring, tried to get ourselves ready for training camp and we got everything achieved that we wanted to get achieved. Now we just gotta go out there and get it done. I think I speak for everybody, it’s an entire group that’s been chomping at the bit to get back on the field and set the tone. We really put ourselves behind the 8-ball last year and so guys are fired up to start the right way this year and I can’t wait to see us get it done.”
