How the Bengals Can Fix a Sneaky Defensive Weakness This Offseason

Despite adding three new players on defense in free agency, the Bengals' defense remains largely devoid of talent in key areas like linebacker, and another edge rusher to complete the room.

One position that is likely the biggest sleeper could be the nickel cornerback spot. Even though the team brought back Jalen Davis after he played admirably in the role last year, they are still missing someone that can elevate the defense from the position the same way that Mike Hilton did for many years.

While we are two weeks into free agency, several players, both in the draft and those remaining in free agency, could come in and immediately boost the slot corner spot for the Bengals defense in the immediate future.

Best Case Scenario: D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of possibly Keionte Scott, Ponds has all the makings of someone who can be a star earlier than anyone else at the slot corner spot in the draft.

At 5'9" and 179 pounds, Ponds profiles as a slot corner even though he played on the boundary in college. His physicality and football IQ should make the transition easy, and his ability to bring down ball carriers as a willing tackler would be a welcome addition.

Davis had a missed tackle percentage of 21.7% on 270 snaps last season, and while that is a small snap amount, it speaks to how open the Bengals should be to adding an injection of talent to the room. For comparison, across 778 snaps last season for the Indiana Hoosiers, Ponds only missed two tackles with a percentage of only 3%.

Ponds has continuously played like someone bigger than they actually are, much like Mike Hilton did regularly for the Bengals. Also like Hilton, Ponds' ability to diagnose plays already feels pro-ready and is game-changing, as evidenced by a pick-six in the Peach Bowl against Oregon last year, where he jumped an RPO.

It's also worth noting that the Bengals could select Caleb Downs or another safety that has experience in the nickel. Their solution doesn't necessarily need to come with a traditional nickel cornerback. There are safeties that could help solve their weakness in this year's draft.

Best Option in Free Agency: L'Jarius Sneed

Tennessee Titan's player L'Jarius Sneed stands on the sidelines as the Blackman band takes the field before the start of the football game between Blackman and Oakland at Blackman on Friday, Sept 26, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sneed has most recently played a majority of his snaps at boundary corner for both of his years in Tennessee and his last season in Kansas City in 2023. Across those three seasons, Sneed played approximately 1,503 snaps at outside corner and suffered some of the worst years of his career. He allowed a passer rating of 137.7 when targeted in 2025.

When you look back at Sneed's days as an above-average defensive back with the Chiefs, you will find that in what was his best season in 2022. He spent 546 of his 1,106 snaps in the slot that season.

Sneed enjoyed possibly his best season with a 76.1 overall grade on PFF, a 74.0 coverage grade, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a rating of 89.2, and only a 13.2 missed tackle percentage.

It is also worth noting that Sneed showed major upside as a blitzer that year. He had 18 pressures, and 3.5 sacks. At the very worst, the Bengals could sign Sneed to a cheap one-year deal while his market is low, and allow him to re-establish his value in the league by deploying him as a versatile Swiss Army Knife that gives Cincinnati another prvoen piece in the secondary.

Worst Case Scenario: They Roll With Jalen Davis and Bralyn Lux

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

This would be by far the worst-case scenario as regardless of how much better the defense seemed when Davis was added into the mix last season, it still could have been significantly better.

Davis brings leadership to the defensive back room and deserves much respect and love from Bengals fans for how he has attacked adversity in his career and been a living example of professionalism, but that does not change the fact that this needs to be the year where the team looks to add talent at every position on defense, as this is a make or break year for coaches like Zac Taylor and Al Golden.

And while Lux has solid upside as an undrafted rookie, it's unrealistic to expect him and Davis to be anough at that spot.

Davis is 30 years old and may already be staring at a decline in play, and Lux should be viewed as a depth piece by the front office.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below & make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.