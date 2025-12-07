Joe Burrow Hits Tee Higgins on WOW Touchdown Pass to Take Double-Digit Lead Over Buffalo

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are making an early statement in Buffalo, where the Bills have won 11 straight games in December and January.

Joe Burrow has missed just one pass so far and hit Tee Higgins on a 21-yard dynamo at the beginning of the second quarter to lead 14-3 on the road. It was a picture-perfect pitch and catch to spark a 139.6 passer rating so far.

Check out the big play and drive log below:

21-yd Touchdown Pass

13:33 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins for 21 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 2 at BUF 21

8-yd Run

14:13 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Chase right end pushed ob at BUF 21 for 8 yards (M.Hairston).

1st & 10 at BUF 29

14-yd Pass

15:00 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to M.Gesicki to BUF 29 for 14 yards (Ta.Johnson).

3rd & 11 at BUF 43

END QUARTER 1

-3-yd Run

0:21 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to BUF 43 for -3 yards (S.Thompson).

2nd & 8 at BUF 40

2-yd Run

1:02 - 1st

C.Brown right guard to BUF 40 for 2 yards (J.Poyer).

1st & 10 at BUF 42

13-yd Pass

1:48 - 1st

J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to BUF 42 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).

1st & 10 at CIN 45

https://content-enrichment-service.mmsport.minutesvc.com/oembed?url=https://content-enrichment-service.mmsport.minutesvc.com/properties/all_bengals/embeds/01jrt0a6y0rkve2

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37mBet_7ygU

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok