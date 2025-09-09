Cincinnati Bengals Signing Defensive End, Reuniting Al Golden With Familiar Face
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing former Saints defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey to their practice squad according to multiple reports.
Foskey, 24, was picked in the second round (40th overall) by the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has 25 tackles in 27 career games and appeared in all 17 games for the Saints last season.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz made it clear that the Bengals had interest in Foskey throughout his free agent process. He had visits with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints released Foskey in August.
Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden is familiar with Foskey. He coached him at Notre Dame in 2022. Foskey finished with 45 tackles (14 for loss) and 11 sacks in his final season with the Fighting Irish.
Draft Process
The Bengals were eyeing a defensive end in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ultimately, they picked Myles Murphy in the first round (28th overall). That doesn't mean they didn't like Foskey, who was picked 12 selections later.
NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had a round two grade on Foskey before the draft and compared him to Yannick Ngakoue.
"Forward-charging edge defender whose best football could be ahead of him. He relies heavily on a long-arm rush attack and with a ghost move counter," Zierlein wrote. "He’ll need to more effectively use his rush hands to help trip the edge as he lacks hip flexion to consistently dip and flatten to quarterbacks. His pressing play style and range in space should create opportunities to cause disruptions, but he lacks anchor as an edge-setter and needs to go to school with take-on technique. There are slight limitations in his game, but he’s going to keep getting better and has future starting potential as a 4-3 defensive end."
Fit on Defense
Foskey is signing with the Bengals' practice squad, but he's a clear fit in Golden's defense. Adding a young talent that could need a change of scenery to reach his full potential makes sense.
The Bengals continue to add talent to their roster and practice squad. Foskey joins a defensive end room that includes Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart, Cam Sample, Joseph Ossai and Murphy.
