Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Ending Holdout, to Report for Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout and will report for training camp on Wednesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hendrickson has missed the first five practices of camp and was fined $50,000 per day missed.
"Trey Hendrickson is planning to report to Bengals camp Wednesday, ending his holdout without being any closer to a new deal, per sources," Schefter tweeted. "Reporting to camp stops the $50,000 per day fines and also serves as a good-faith gesture to try to jumpstart negotiations."
Hendrickson's camp is hoping that reporting for training camp will help jump start contract talks with the Bengals. He's entering the final year of his contract and has made it clear that he won't play this season without a new deal.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey," Bengals owner and team president Mike Brown said last week. "We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Brown told the media. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
Hendrickson is hoping that something will get done. Not only does he save $50,000 per day, but it puts him front and center like Ja'Marr Chase was last season.
He's at camp and he wants a deal. Are the Bengals ready to give him what he wants? Only time will tell.
The clock is ticking and Hendrickson is clearly trying to do everything he can to make sure he gets paid.
