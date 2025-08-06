Cincinnati Bengals to Have Annual 'White Bengal' Game Against AFC North Rival
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear their "White Bengal" uniforms on Thursday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16 at Paycor Stadium.
The team made the announcement on Wednesday morning. Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game.
Cincinnati's all white uniforms with black stripes have become one of the NFL's most popular fits. The Bengals also wear white helmets with black stripes.
The Bengals unveiled their White Bengal uniforms in 2022. They've worn them in each of the past three years.
Cincinnati is 4-1 in the uniform combo. The lone loss was to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Eagles last season. They beat the Steelers, Dolphins, Jaguars and Rams in the White Bengal uniforms before the loss to Philadelphia.
Other Key Announcements
The Bengals will Stripe the Jungle again in 2025. They announced earlier this week that the stripe out will be on Oct. 5 against Detroit at Paycor Stadium. Fans are encouraged to look at the attached seat map and wear orange or black depending on where they sit.
The Bengals have done this multiple times, including last season against the Cleveland Browns.
Other Thoughts
The Bengals' Week 5 matchup against the Lions is a swing game. Three of Cincinnati's first four games of the season are on the road. They return home to play one of the best, most complete rosters in the NFL.
The Oct. 16 game against the Steelers is a perfect time to get revenge. Pittsburgh essentially ended Cincinnati's season last year when they beat the Bengals 44-38 on Dec. 1. The Bengals fell to 4-8 on the season. They ended the year with five-straight wins, but their 9-8 record wasn't good enough to qualify for the playoffs.
Pittsburgh is different this year. They added DK Metcalf and Rodgers. They also traded for Jalen Ramsey.
Beating Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football would go a long way toward helping the Bengals win the AFC North and make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
