Bengals Announce 2025 Stripe The Jungle Game Date At Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals announced what's becoming an annual Stripe The Jungle event for the Oct. 5 matchup against Detroit inside Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans are encouraged to look at the attached seat map and wear orange or black depending on where they sit.
The Bengals have done this multiple times, including last season when the Stripe The Jungle event was scheduled for the Thursday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 19.
The Bengals are entrenched in Cincinnati and the ownership group is excited to keep putting on special game day features like this in the decade to come.
"The Bengals thank Hamilton County and its Commissioners for demonstrating leadership and taking steps that continue moving Cincinnati forward," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn in a statement about the finalized Paycor Stadium lease. "This new lease keeps Paycor Stadium on par with other communities around the country and a focal point for Cincinnati's riverfront. More importantly, it solidifies the future of the Bengals in Cincinnati, our beloved home, for many years to come.
"Today's deal embodies a responsible approach for the future, while at the same time keeping Paycor Stadium a great venue that can provide our great fans the great gameday experience they deserve. We love Cincinnati and are proud to call this town home. The Bengals sincerely thank the community, and we look forward to successful and exciting football seasons ahead."
Check out the full announcement video and seat map from the Bengals below:
