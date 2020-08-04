AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Bengals Notes — Potential opt outs, adding to the roster, A.J. Green and more

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — All 79 players on the Bengals roster were at Paul Brown Stadium for the first time on Tuesday. The group had their first walkthrough together, as the strength and conditioning portion of training camp began for veterans. 

That means A.J. Green was on the field running routes and catching passes. He also joined Joe Burrow in the huddle for the first time. 

"He makes me really happy, just watching him walk through routes," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Green. "He’s been obviously been studying it. It was just really good to see him out there for the first day of practice."

The entire roster and all of the coaches are adjusting on the fly with the new COVID-19 safety measures that the Bengals and the other 31 NFL teams have implemented. 

No one has tested positive for coronavirus since the Bengals opened up their doors and let players into team facilities. 

Kendall Futrell is the only player that has tested positive for COVID-19 and he did so during the early stages of testing. He was placed on the reserve list. The Bengals signed him as an undrafted free agent in April. 

"We've talked to our guys about being mature, being unselfish," Taylor said. "It's going to be critical this year. A lot of things you've been allowed to do in the past, we can't do it this year... You're not just taking care of yourself and your family, but your teammates and your coaches and their families."

The Bengals have had two players — Isaiah Prince and Josh Tupou — opt out due to COVID-19. Taylor doesn't anticipate anyone else making that decision between now and Thursday's 4 p.m. deadline. 

That doesn't mean a player isn't going to have a change of heart, but it sounds like the guys that were at Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday hope to be there for the duration of the season. 

Adding a Free Agent 

Tupou's decision to opt out makes defensive tackle a need for the Bengals. There are plenty of interior linemen across the NFL that have decided to opt out due to COVID-19, which means there could be a competition for some of the top free agent defensive tackles. 

The Bengals roster currently sits at 79, which means they have the flexibility to add a free agent at any time. 

"We are open to look at a lot of different positions across the board as you see guys get out there," Taylor said. "We'll evaluate our team that we have here in the building for a couple days and see where we're at and then make some of those decisions further. Again, we're open to a lot of things right now to add to our roster."

The Bengals haven't ruled out a reunion with Domata Peko, who is one of the many vets hoping to be signed in the near future. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman

Editor

Feels great to see guys on the field getting work in.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Look: Photos from the Bengals' first day of training camp

Photos from the Cincinnati Bengals' first day of training camp

James Rapien

Bengals among betting favorites to sign Antonio Brown

Cincinnati Bengals among betting favorites to sign Antonio Brown

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Five free agent defensive tackles the Bengals could target

Five free agent defensive tackles the Cincinnati Bengals could target

James Rapien

Important NFL roster changes and rules for the 2020 season that you need to know

Important NFL roster changes and rules for the 2020 season that you need to know

James Rapien

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't think there should be an NFL season

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't think there should be an NFL season

James Rapien

NFL legend Mike Ditka against kneeling during national anthem: 'Get the hell out of the country'

NFL legend Mike Ditka against kneeling during national anthem: 'Get the hell out of the country'

James Rapien

by

armedanddangerous

Reader, Waynes and the rest of the Bengals free agent additions have finalized their contracts

Reader, Waynes and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals free agent additions have finalized their contracts

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Bengals release Moritz Bohringer and Devwah Whaley, officially place Josh Tupou on reserve/opt-out list

Cincinnati Bengals cut their roster down to 80 players on Monday

James Rapien

Bengals confident in safety plan, entire roster set to enter Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday

Cincinnati Bengals believe in safety plan, entire roster set to enter Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday

James Rapien

Duke Tobin says Bengals are 'proud' of Joe Mixon, hope to reach long-term deal

Cincinnati Bengals are 'proud' of Joe Mixon, hope to reach long-term agreement during training camp

James Rapien