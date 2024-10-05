Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: Three Thoughts and Week 5 Prediction
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Ravens in their first AFC North matchup of the season on Sunday.
Here are three thoughts on the matchup and a prediction:
Offense Wins Championships
Getting off to a fast start to ensure they don't face a large deficit is crucial to their success this week. The Cowboys and Bills put themselves in a bad spot in each of the past two weeks.
Of course, the defense has to show up ... But if the Bengals are going to win on Sunday, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and this offense has to pick up where they left off after scoring 67 points (33 and 34, respectively) over the past two weeks.
This Ravens offense has gotten a lot of attention, but they have a really talented defense. How the Bengals' offense handles Baltimore's pass rush will be a major factor in this game.
Lamar Jackson + Derrick Henry Cheat Code
Putting the reigning MVP and Henry in the same backfield has the Ravens' offense looking very Madden esque so far this season. Henry has five rushing touchdowns this season and has ran for at least 84 yards in each of the past three games.
The Bengals have to find a way to get Henry to move laterally. When he gets going downhill, he's nearly impossible to stop. He's ran for 350 yards and three scores in the past two games, including an 87-yard touchdown run last week.
The Bengals have to slow down Henry, otherwise Jackson can lean on his star running back and that could open play action opportunities all over the field.
If they somehow slow down Henry and limit the number of splash plays Jackson produces, then maybe they can hold Baltimore to three points instead of seven in the red zone—which would be a win in most scenarios—especially if the offense is holding up its end of the bargain.
Turnovers
The Bengals have to force a few turnovers on Sunday. They didn't against the Commanders and Patriots and it cost them. They did last week in Carolina and what happened? It helped propel them early in the game.
No one expects this defense to be the Steel Curtain on Sunday. The Ravens have one of the most potent rushing attacks in NFL history through four weeks.
The one thing they need to do is produce a few splash plays. They need interceptions, fumbles, key sacks and tackles for loss. If they can make a few big plays like that, it could make all the difference in a crucial AFC North matchup.
Prediction
Burrow said he needed to play "damn near perfect." I think he delivers. The Bengals score early, often and beat the Ravens in a close one.
Final Score: 34-30
