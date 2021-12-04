Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chargers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed running back Trayveon Williams to the active roster on Saturday.
They also elevated guard Keaton Sutherland and wide receiver Pooka Williams from the practice squad. Both players will be active on Sunday against the Chargers.
To make room for Williams, the Bengals placed wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve. He's been dealing with hip and calf injuries.
Williams has appeared in two games this season. He has six carries for 13 yards.
Sutherland gives the Bengals another interior lineman to turn to just in case Trey Hopkins (ankle) can't play. With Michael Thomas out and Tate on injured reserve, the Bengals needed another option at wide receiver.
Both Sutherland and Williams will revert back to the practice squad on Monday. For more on the Bengals' injury situation, go here.
