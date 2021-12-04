Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chargers

    Cincinnati is hoping to win three-straight games for the first time since 2015.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed running back Trayveon Williams to the active roster on Saturday.

    They also elevated guard Keaton Sutherland and wide receiver Pooka Williams from the practice squad. Both players will be active on Sunday against the Chargers.

    To make room for Williams, the Bengals placed wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve. He's been dealing with hip and calf injuries.

    Williams has appeared in two games this season. He has six carries for 13 yards.

    Sutherland gives the Bengals another interior lineman to turn to just in case Trey Hopkins (ankle) can't play. With Michael Thomas out and Tate on injured reserve, the Bengals needed another option at wide receiver.

    Both Sutherland and Williams will revert back to the practice squad on Monday. For more on the Bengals' injury situation, go here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Week 13 Game Against Chargers

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Hakeem Adeniji Decision Appears to be Paying Off For Bengals

    Look: Joe Burrow, 10 Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats on Sunday

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Read More

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Pooka Williams Jr. (36) carries the ball against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chargers

    14 seconds ago
    Justin Herbert Joe Burrow pregame
    News

    Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers: Keys to Victory

    17 minutes ago
    Joey Bosa, Joe Burrow
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers

    1 hour ago
    Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert side by side
    GM Report

    Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert: ESPN Analyst Weighs in on the Debate

    4 hours ago
    Joe Mixon, Austin Ekeler
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Week 13 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Chargers

    17 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) blocks Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins' Status Up in the Air for Sunday's Game

    22 hours ago
    Joe Mixon, Quinton Spain, Browns
    News

    Bengals to Debut New Uniform Combo on Sunday Against Chargers

    Dec 3, 2021
    Trey Hopkins, Riley Reiff
    News

    Zac Taylor Gives Update on Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins

    Dec 3, 2021