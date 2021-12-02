Multiple players are participating in the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is one of 11 Bengals players participating in the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign this week.

On the field, Cincinnati is hoping to beat the Chargers to keep pace in the AFC Playoff race, but players are using their cleats to support causes that they feel passionate about off the field.

Burrow's cleats will represent the "Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund," which launched last summer.

"It's had a big impact, just to provide meals for people when they need it in the area where I'm from," Burrow said on Wednesday. "The last number I saw was a couple months ago, we ended up raising, at that point, over $6 million for people in the area. So it's had a big impact. There's a lot of stories I've heard where it's really helped some people, and that means a lot to me."

Logan Wilson, Drew Sample, Jonah Williams, Trenton Irwin, Khalid Kareem, Brandon Allen, Renell Wren, Joe Mixon, C.J. Uzomah, Trey Hendrickson and Eli Apple are also participating.

Check out all of the custom cleats below. For more on each player's cause, go here.

