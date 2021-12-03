Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Injury Roundup: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins' Status Up in the Air for Sunday's Game Against Chargers

    Cincinnati is hoping to win three-straight games for the first time since 2015.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be without two starting offensive linemen on Sunday against the Chargers. 

    Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins missed practice all week due to ankle injuries they suffered in Week 12 against the Steelers. 

    Head coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic about their status on Thursday night, but both veterans will be "game time decisions."

    They're officially listed as questionable on the Bengals' game status report. 

    Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle if Reiff can't play and Trey Hill would take Hopkins' spot at center. 

    Running back Chris Evans, Khalid Kareem, Auden Tate and Mike Thomas are doubtful for Sunday's matchup. 

    Darius Phillips will to play after missing Wednesday's practice. 

    Check out the Bengals' official game status report below. For more on the matchup, go here.

    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) blocks Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) in the second quarter at Ford Field.
