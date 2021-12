Injury Roundup: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins' Status Up in the Air for Sunday's Game

Cincinnati is hoping to win three-straight games for the first time since 2015.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be without two starting offensive linemen on Sunday against the Chargers.

Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins missed practice all week due to ankle injuries they suffered in Week 12 against the Steelers.

Head coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic about their status on Thursday night, but both veterans will be "game time decisions."

They're officially listed as questionable on the Bengals' game status report.

Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle if Reiff can't play and Trey Hill would take Hopkins' spot at center.

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Running back Chris Evans, Khalid Kareem, Auden Tate and Mike Thomas are doubtful for Sunday's matchup.

Darius Phillips will to play after missing Wednesday's practice.

Check out the Bengals' official game status report below. For more on the matchup, go here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

Hakeem Adeniji Decision Appears to be Paying Off For Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow, 10 Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats on Sunday

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook