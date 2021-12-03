Injury Roundup: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins' Status Up in the Air for Sunday's Game Against Chargers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be without two starting offensive linemen on Sunday against the Chargers.
Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins missed practice all week due to ankle injuries they suffered in Week 12 against the Steelers.
Head coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic about their status on Thursday night, but both veterans will be "game time decisions."
They're officially listed as questionable on the Bengals' game status report.
Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle if Reiff can't play and Trey Hill would take Hopkins' spot at center.
Running back Chris Evans, Khalid Kareem, Auden Tate and Mike Thomas are doubtful for Sunday's matchup.
Darius Phillips will to play after missing Wednesday's practice.
Check out the Bengals' official game status report below. For more on the matchup, go here.
