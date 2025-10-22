Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Wins Another AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase not only caught a franchise-record 16 receptions last week, he also snared the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.
Chase’s 16 catches came on 23 targets and produced 161 yards and a touchdown.
He edged out Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (94 yards, three touchdowns) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (279 yards and two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns) to win the honor.
Chase is the first Bengals player to win a weekly award this season.
The most recently Cincinnati player to win a weekly award was Trey Hendrickson, who was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week last year in Week 18.
This is Chase’s fifth AFC Player of the Week award.
The other times he won:
Week 14, 2024 – 14 catches, 177 yards, two TDs, 14 rushing yards in 27-20 win vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 5, 2023 – 15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs in 34-20 win vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 17, 2021 – 11 catches, 266 yards, three TDs in 34-31 win vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 7, 2021 – 8 catches, 201 yards, TD (82-yarder) in 41-17 win vs. Baltimore Ravens
Only two players in franchise history have more AFC Player of the Week awards than Chase – Boomer Esiason had nine, and Joe Burrow has six.
This is the fourth time in five years that Week 7 has resulted in a Bengals player earning an AFC weekly honor.
Last year it was Charlie Jones named Special Teams Player of the Week for his kickoff return touchdown at Cleveland.
In 2022, quarterback Joe Burrow was the Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 481 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for a score in a win against the Atlanta Falcons.
And in 2021, Ja’Marr Chase was the Offensive Player of the Week after catching eight passes for 201 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
For more on the Bengals, watch the videoo below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and the iHeartRadio app.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI