Ja'Marr Chase Finds Touchdown He's Been Looking For To Start Arizona Contest
In this story:
CINCINNATI — It didn't take long for Ja'Marr Chase to capture his final goal for the 2025 season: Finding the end zone.
Joe Burrow hit Chase a few times on the Bengals' opening drive against Arizona on Sunday, including a 13-yard score that Chase broke multiple tackles on.
It was his first touchdown since the Week 7 win against Pittsburgh and his sixth of the 2025 season. Check out the big play below and a drive log of the 12-play sequence from ESPN:
13-yd Touchdown Pass
9:17 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & 10 at ARI 13
3-yd Run
10:06 - 1st
(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to ARZ 13 for 3 yards (L.Collier; D.Robinson).
3rd & 2 at ARI 16
4-yd Run
10:47 - 1st
C.Brown right tackle to ARZ 16 for 4 yards (L.Collier; D.Taylor-Demerson).
2nd & 6 at ARI 20
4-yd Pass
11:23 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to ARZ 20 for 4 yards (W.Johnson).
1st & 10 at ARI 24
22-yd Pass
12:04 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to J.Chase to ARZ 24 for 22 yards (W.Johnson; J.Thompson).
3rd & 10 at ARI 46
Incompletion
12:12 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to A.Iosivas (D.Burke) [L.Collier].
2nd & 10 at ARI 46
Incompletion
12:19 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins (D.Burke).
1st & 10 at ARI 46
3-yd Run
12:55 - 1st
C.Brown left tackle to ARZ 46 for 3 yards (C.Simon).
2nd & 2 at ARI 49
8-yd Pass
13:31 - 1st
C.Ford reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 8 yards (B.Browning).
1st & 10 at CIN 43
13-yd Pass
14:11 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Hudson to CIN 43 for 13 yards (D.Hall).
3rd & 8 at CIN 30
2-yd Run
14:50 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to CIN 30 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson; J.Sweat).
2nd & 10 at CIN 28
Incompletion
14:55 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (A.Davis-Gaither).
1st & 10 at CIN 28
Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.