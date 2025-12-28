Ja'Marr Chase Finds Touchdown He's Been Looking For To Start Arizona Contest

CINCINNATI — It didn't take long for Ja'Marr Chase to capture his final goal for the 2025 season: Finding the end zone.

Joe Burrow hit Chase a few times on the Bengals' opening drive against Arizona on Sunday, including a 13-yard score that Chase broke multiple tackles on.

It was his first touchdown since the Week 7 win against Pittsburgh and his sixth of the 2025 season. Check out the big play below and a drive log of the 12-play sequence from ESPN:

JA'MARR HIT THE SPIN CYCLE 🔁



📺: #ARIvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/gP04jHzWWd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

13-yd Touchdown Pass

9:17 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & 10 at ARI 13

3-yd Run

10:06 - 1st

(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to ARZ 13 for 3 yards (L.Collier; D.Robinson).

3rd & 2 at ARI 16

4-yd Run

10:47 - 1st

C.Brown right tackle to ARZ 16 for 4 yards (L.Collier; D.Taylor-Demerson).

2nd & 6 at ARI 20

4-yd Pass

11:23 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to ARZ 20 for 4 yards (W.Johnson).

1st & 10 at ARI 24

22-yd Pass

12:04 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to J.Chase to ARZ 24 for 22 yards (W.Johnson; J.Thompson).

3rd & 10 at ARI 46

Incompletion

12:12 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to A.Iosivas (D.Burke) [L.Collier].

2nd & 10 at ARI 46

Incompletion

12:19 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins (D.Burke).

1st & 10 at ARI 46

3-yd Run

12:55 - 1st

C.Brown left tackle to ARZ 46 for 3 yards (C.Simon).

2nd & 2 at ARI 49

8-yd Pass

13:31 - 1st

C.Ford reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 8 yards (B.Browning).

1st & 10 at CIN 43

13-yd Pass

14:11 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Hudson to CIN 43 for 13 yards (D.Hall).

3rd & 8 at CIN 30

2-yd Run

14:50 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to CIN 30 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson; J.Sweat).

2nd & 10 at CIN 28

Incompletion

14:55 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (A.Davis-Gaither).

1st & 10 at CIN 28

