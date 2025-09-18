Details on Joe Burrow's Surgery Revealed, Bengals Star Hopes to Return This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the ligaments in his left toe on Friday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
That surgery is dependent on the swelling in his toe.
"Burrow is set for surgery on Friday if swelling allows, undergoing the procedure to repair his Grade 3 turf toe at Birmingham’s Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center," Rapoport tweeted. "It’s also possible it gets pushed a few days. He faces a 3 month recovery. Dr. Norman Waldrop is set to perform the procedure, the practice's foot and ankle specialist who learned from his mentor, Dr. Robert Anderson. Waldrop has also performed high-profile procedures on Tua Tagovailoa's ankle and Derrick Henry's foot.
The plan was set for Burrow to have surgery on Friday early in the week, league sources have confirmed. The only reason why it hasn't been set in stone is because of the possible swelling.
After Burrow does have the surgery, his sights will set on rest, rehabilitation and recovery with the hope of returning this season.
Is it realistic to think he can play again this year?
"I think it's fair. I think the chance is just very small," Dr. Brandon Bowers of Athletico said in an exclusive interview on Cincinnati Bengals Talk. "Over the next 12 weeks, the timeline that was given initially, I think everything needs to go right for him to have a chance. If there's any sort of setback in his rehab or something gets worse or something else flares up, then I think that 12-week timeline is out the window and we can put a bow on Joe Burrow's 2025 season. If everything goes right, I don't think it's outside of the realm of possibility."
The Bengals need to do their job and win on the field to keep the door open for a late season return, but if they do, then it sounds like Burrow is planning on being back this season.
For a complete breakdown of Burrow's injury and recovery, check out our interview with Bowers.
