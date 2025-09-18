Doctor Weighs in on Joe Burrow's Chances of Returning for Bengals This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made it clear on Wednesday that star quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Burrow suffered a grade 3 turf toe injury that requires surgery and is expected to miss a minimum of three months. He was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Is it realistic to think he could return at some point this season? Could Burrow return to the field in December?
"I think the 12 weeks that we've seen from the national pundits all across ESPN and other outlets, if everything goes perfect, I think 12 weeks can happen,” Dr. Brandon Bowers of Athletico said in an exclusive interview on Cincinnati Bengals Talk. “If there's any sort of hitches in the giddy up or snags along the way, I do think it takes a little bit longer than that. I think the Bengals also have to consider as they get later into the season to a week, 16, 17, and 18, what their playoff picture position is. And is it worth it if he's close to ready or good enough to be ready to play? Is it worth it to trot him back out there if they're on the cusp of the playoffs? But I think 12 weeks at minimum is accurate. I do believe it may take a little bit longer than that."
There are a lot of "ifs" and possible factors at play here. First, the Bengals need to handle their business. If they win games and put themselves in position to make the playoffs, then it'll give Burrow a chance to come back.
If he does return after 12 weeks, it'll be because the surgery went perfect and he did enough during the recovery process—which will include rest and rehab to get back on the field.
Will all of those things come together for Burrow and the Bengals? It's possible, but it still feels like a long shot.
"I think it's fair. I think the chance is just very small," Bowers said. "Over the next 12 weeks, the timeline that was given initially, I think everything needs to go right for him to have a chance. If there's any sort of setback in his rehab or something gets worse or something else flares up, then I think that 12-week timeline is out the window and we can put a bow on Joe Burrow's 2025 season. If everything goes right, I don't think it's outside of the realm of possibility."
Taylor left the door open for Burrow to return. And it sounds like that door will remain open—as long as the Bengals can win games without their franchise quarterback.
