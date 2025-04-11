Evaluators Believe Xavier Watts Could Fall Farther Than Expected in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a need at safety and former Notre Dame star Xavier Watts could certainly be one of their targets in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Watts spent the past three seasons playing for current Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden at Notre Dame.
Some have speculated that Watts could sneak into the first round. Others think he's a high-end day two selection.
And at least one scout has him on day three. ESPN's Matt Miller shared that in a tweet earlier this week.
"I just had a scout tell me he has a fourth round grade on Xavier Watts," Miller tweeted. "I have him in my top 50 players."
That's what's interesting about Watts. Some believe he'll be long gone before the Bengals are on the clock in round two. Others think he could fall to round three.
One thing is certain: Golden loved what Watts brought to his defense at Notre Dame.
"Very important. He was an integral part of it," Golden said at the NFL Combine in February. "There's a comfort level when you're play-caller and you know someone has the same heartbeat, someone understands exactly what you're looking for. I'm excited for him and the opportunity he has here moving forward. It's really important that we develop that alignment here in Cincinnati. I think that's going to be critical for us. We're talking to all the safety group that we're on the same page and we can communicate and we can solve problems and more importantly the empowerment. Be empowered to solve the problem. We can fix decisions, but we can't fix indecision. We have to make sure we have decisive guys back there."
Watts is the third safety on Dane Brugler's big board and projected to be a second round pick.
The Bengals have six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 17th, 49th and 81st overall picks. It would be surprising to see Watts make it to pick No. 81.
If the Bengals want to take Watts, they'll likely have to do it at pick No. 49—if he makes it that far.