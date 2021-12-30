Evan McPherson Wins Award Following a Month to Remember

The rookie has been a weapon for the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

He made 9-of-11 field goals and 8-of-9 extra points in December. Two of his field goals were from 50+ yards, including a Bengals record-setting 58-yarder against the Broncos in Denver.

McPherson has made nine field goals from 50 or more yards this season, which is the most in the NFL this season and the most in Bengals' history.

McPherson scored 35 points in December—more than one-third of Cincinnati’s 101 total points for the month. His 120 points on the year are fourth in the AFC and just 12 shy of the Bengals’ single-season record.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook