Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't expected to be tested for coronavirus this week, even though backup Brandon Allen was placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.
"Joe and Brandon are not even close to each other [in meetings]," head coach Zac Taylor said. "The only time they really have contact is outside at practice and during the games. That's not really a concern for us right now."
Burrow is fully vaccinated and won't have to test as long as he doesn't experience any symptoms.
"He should not have to test," Taylor added.
The Bengals separated practice squad quarterback Jake Browning from Burrow and Allen a few weeks ago just in case they had a positive test.
Now they may have to rely on Browning to be Burrow's backup in the biggest game of the season on Sunday against the Chiefs. Allen has to test negative on back-to-back days to rejoin the team.
