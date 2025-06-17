Former Bengals Defender Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Contract Situation
CINCINNATI — Lawrence Guy may have only appeared in four games for the Bengals last season, but the veteran defender didn't pull any punches when asked about Trey Hendrickson's future in Cincinnati.
Hendrickson, 30, led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 last year. He has 35 sacks combined over the past two seasons.
Guy weighed in on Hendrickson's contract status during a recent appearance on the Up And Adams Show.
”Pay the man what he's due," Guy said. "We only get a short time in this in this game to get a certain amount of money Yes, he's blessed to have what he has now, but give him what he's earned. He sweat out there. He's bled out there. He gave everything for it, for the team."
Hendrickson finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He's set to make $16 million in base salary and has an $18 million cap hit.
Guy believes communication has been a major issue during this process.
“If there's ever any non-clarity, which it looks like there's some non-clarity in the communication with the team and the head coach, then that has to be addressed," Guy said. "Just make it plain and simple: ‘We’re not going to do it. We are going to do it.’ That's it. There's a little bit of miscommunication that just needs to be shut off and they should just tell him, ‘hey, you're not going to be here next year.' Let them get out. Let them go somewhere else.”
Hendrickson and the Bengals are reportedly talking about a long-term contract in recent days. He skipped minicamp, which resulted in more than $100,000 in fines.
The fines are more than worth it if it helps push toward a long-term extension.
Check out Kay Adams' entire interview with Guy below: